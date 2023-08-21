Analyst Murtazin: the phone may catch fire due to shock or charging

In most cases, smartphone fires occur as a result of falls or the use of a low-quality charger. About it told leading analyst at Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin in an interview with Sputnik radio.

He explained that in the first case, the battery shell is damaged. Some chargers, most often counterfeit ones, can put an undue strain on the phone as they provide more power than it can handle, the expert added. The same, according to him, applies to low-quality power banks.

Murtazin advised to change the smartphone battery every two or three years. He pointed out that there are several signs that the battery needs to be replaced, in particular if the phone starts to perform poorly or the battery “swollen” and sticks out of the case. “This is dangerous, at any moment the smartphone can flare up and burn badly,” the analyst warned.

He noted that ignition can occur in wet weather or after a device with a broken battery shell gets into the water. However, the expert stressed, this happens extremely rarely, as a rule, when a fire breaks out, the phones just start to smoke.

Previously, the house of a single mother living in Britain burned down due to a non-original smartphone charger. Despite the fact that firefighters arrived within minutes, the fire destroyed the three-bedroom house almost completely.