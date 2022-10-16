The top 5 highly paid vacancies in October in Moscow included an orthodontist, a transit sales manager, a laptop repairman, a chief accountant and a finishing foreman. Such specialists are offered a salary of 120-300 thousand rubles a month, experts at the Avito Rabota site told Izvestia.

The median salary for the nine months of this year in Moscow amounted to 62.5 thousand rubles, analysts said.

According to experts, the salary of a dentist who will conduct orthodontic appointments for children and adults will be from 200 thousand rubles. A candidate for a place must have at least five years of experience after completing the residency, be able to work in a team with related professionals and be ready to complete a three-month probationary period, the analysts added.

“The company for the wholesale supply of wall building materials is looking for an experienced sales manager and offers him a salary of 120,000 to 300,000 rubles. The final amount will consist of a fixed rate, bonuses for achieving KPIs and percentages of concluded contracts,” the experts said.

According to analysts, an experienced repairman for laptops, game consoles and video cards can count on earnings from 200 thousand rubles due to high percentages of orders and a large amount of work. Among the requirements for the candidate: five years of work experience, the ability to read diagrams and diagnose typical malfunctions, communication skills with customers, punctuality, they added to Avito Rabota.

The company also said that a specialist with a higher economic education and relevant work experience in trade organizations can apply for the position of chief accountant with a salary of 150 thousand to 250 thousand rubles.

Also among the most paid in the capital was the vacancy of a foreman of finishing works, experts said. The employer promises such a specialist a salary of 150 thousand to 250 thousand rubles per month and career opportunities. The foreman will need knowledge of interior decoration technologies, organizational skills, profile experience of at least three years, and the skills of a confident PC user, analysts said.

“To find a reliable employer, carefully study the job description, compare salaries with offers from other companies, look for employee reviews of the company, check the company on official services,” the experts advised.