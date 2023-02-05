Polskie Radio: Poland will start building a fence on the border with Russia in March

The Polish authorities will start building an electronic fence on the border with the Kaliningrad region in March. This period was called by the press secretary of the Polish border service Anna Michalska, reports Poland Radio.

It is specified that the contractor is currently preparing a project that will be submitted to the department. Thus, the fence will be equipped with a system of sensors and cameras that will allow monitoring the Russian border around the clock, regardless of weather conditions and without the need to be directly on the border line.

Michalska added that alert algorithms will respond to real attempts to cross the border by people, not animals. At the same time, Polish border guards assess the situation on the border as peaceful and stable: in 2022, 11 cases of illegal border crossing from Russia to Poland were recorded. Other precedents concerned lost mushroom pickers and tourists who wanted to be photographed against the backdrop of a border post.

Earlier in December, it was reported that in Belarus, the border guards of the Golynka outpost found the corpse of a refugee on the border with Poland. The nature of the traces found by the experts indicated that the foreigner had been dragged from the territory of Poland.