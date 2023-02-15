Deputy Nilov said that capsules with Zhirinovsky’s forecasts will be opened in 2036

The capsules with the “predictions” of the late LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky will be opened and published in 2036. Such deadlines were named by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Yaroslav Nilov, his quotes Moscow agency.

“The only thing he [Владимир Жириновский] left as his forecasts, and what we will be able to find out only after 2030 is in a capsule in the LDPR Museum. We will open it in 2036, and the next ones, we are convinced, his predictions will come true,” the deputy said.

Zhirinovsky had no diaries, Nilov said, stressing that the former head of the Liberal Democratic Party spoke on camera and a tape recorder, and all these records are in the public domain and in the archives of the party.

In recent weeks, many bots have appeared on Russian social networks with false “predictions” by Zhirinovsky, allegedly taken from his secret diary. State Duma deputy Yana Lantratova said that she received messages on Telegram about the “prophecies” of the late LDPR leader from a diary that was allegedly kept in a safe. Users referring to these “predictions” said that Zhirinovsky was able to predict earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Then, in response to the data of the “prophecy” of the ex-LDPR leader, the party stated that Zhirinovsky never used the term “prophecy”, and his forecasts were based on knowledge and life experience. The LDPR believes that such “folklore” is a manifestation of people’s love for politics.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky died at the age of 75 on April 6, 2022 after a long illness. In early February, he was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus. It was subsequently reported that Zhirinovsky went into septic shock and also had a lung failure. On April 8, the politician was buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow.