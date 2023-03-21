Roskosmos: Rezonans-MKA satellite will be launched in 2027-2028

The Rezonans-MKA small spacecraft will be launched into low-Earth orbit as a payload in 2027-2028. Satellite launch dates in your Telegram channel calls Roskosmos.

“The satellite will study the interaction of waves and particles at the outer boundaries of the Earth’s magnetosphere, as well as the interaction of the solar wind with the magnetosphere,” the state corporation writes.

It is noted that the product consists of the Karat-200 platform, developed by the Lavochkin Research and Production Association (NPO), and the Wanderer equipment complex, created by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

At the moment, NPO Lavochkin has completed the assembly of a mock-up satellite intended for vibrodynamic testing, while IKI is currently producing design and development models of devices.

In March, Roskosmos announced that the Luch-5X relay satellite had been successfully launched into orbit.