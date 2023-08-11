The head of Roscosmos Borisov: the next Luna stations will be launched in 2027 and 2028

The head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said when the corporation will launch the new Luna station. His words lead RIA News.

Borisov called the launch date for the next Luna station and said that this would happen in 2027.

“We hope that in 2027 we will launch Luna-26, in 2028 — Luna-27, and somewhere by 2030, after 2030 — Luna-28,” he announced.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 spacecraft was launched on Friday, August 11. AMS landing is expected on August 21.

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov specified that in the first flight to the Moon, the main task should be the development of equipment, the spacecraft and ballistic motion patterns.