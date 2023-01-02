State Duma deputy Aksakov said that Islamic banking could be launched in February 2023

Credit institutions in Russia may start providing financial products based on the principles of Islamic banking as early as February 2023, after the adoption of the bill in January. Such terms in conversation with Izvestia said the head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market Anatoly Aksakov.

According to the deputy, the State Duma will adopt a bill on Islamic banking in the second and third readings already in January, and it may be launched next month. The pilot project will involve Tatarstan, Chechnya, Dagestan and Bashkortostan.

The Central Bank (CB) conceptually supports the bill on conducting such an experiment, the press service of the regulator told the publication.

The fact that in Russia they want to legalize Islamic banking, which implies the absence of any interest income, became known in July 2022. Non-credit financial institutions of a new type, partnership financing organizations, will be able to deal with it. The Central Bank will regulate their work, it will also keep a register of such companies and exercise supervision over them.