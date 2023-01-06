Rosavtodor: two new spans of the automobile part of the Crimean bridge will be installed in January

The sliding of two new spans of the left side of the road part of the Crimean bridge will be performed alternately in January. Such deadlines named Rosavtodor.

The federal agency explained that temporary restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be introduced twice for this. In February 2023, specialists will replace two more damaged spans, after which the bridge builders will install a barrier fence and lighting poles, lay two layers of asphalt concrete pavement and apply markings.

To date, work has been completed to restore the under-truss platforms on the bridge supports, which are necessary for sliding the first span, Rosavtodor clarifies.

“Work on the Crimean bridge is being carried out around the clock. Its road section will be fully restored in March this year,” the ministry said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced the start of repair work on the left automobile part of the Crimean Bridge almost a month ago, on December 7, 2022. It is planned that heavy trucks will be able to drive on the bridge from March 2023.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean bridge. As a result of the emergency, two car spans partially collapsed, seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a terrorist attack and blamed the Ukrainian special services for the incident.