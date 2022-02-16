The British newspaper The Sun, which wrote an article that Russia would invade Ukraine at 3:00 am on February 16, rewrote the text after the attack did not happen. Now instead of the named time there saysthat the night passed without incident.

The article’s new headline reads “Russia is ready to invade Ukraine at any time with a massive missile strike and 200,000 troops, US intelligence says.” And the redacted text itself says that “the cold clear sky over Kiev, where people prepared for an air raid, remained silent.”

On February 12, US President Joe Biden announced that Russia had set February 16 as the day the “invasion” of Ukraine would begin. Later, the British newspaper The Sun, in its material, named the exact time and date of the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. A full-scale operation, according to the publication, should begin at 4:00 Moscow time (3:00 Kiev time) on February 16.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union (EU) Vladimir Chizhov denied these claims in an interview with the German TV channel WELT. “I can assure you that there will be no attack this Wednesday. No escalation is foreseen next week, or next week, or next month. Wars in Europe rarely start on Wednesday,” Chizhov assured.