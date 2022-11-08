Residents of Russia on Tuesday, November 8, will be able to see the lunar eclipse. The time has been named when Muscovites will be able to see this phenomenon – the Earth’s satellite will rise over the capital at 16:29, but at this time the Moon will already be in the weakest phase of the eclipse, according to website Moscow planetarium.

“In Moscow, almost all the time of the eclipse, the Moon is below the horizon. It will appear above it only by the end of the penumbral phases of the eclipse, and even then only for half an hour (from 16:29 to 16:56). Therefore, the main part of the eclipse is not visible from Moscow, ”the press service of the organization reports.

The lunar eclipse will be best seen by residents of the Far East. They will be able to see how the Moon will take on a characteristic red color. The total eclipse will begin at 13:16, and it will enter the maximum phase at 13:59 Moscow time.

Earlier, experts from the Moscow Planetarium reported that a total lunar eclipse will occur on November 8 and will last six hours – from 11:01 to 16:56.