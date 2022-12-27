The most demanded profession in the Russian labor market in 2022 was the profession of a sales manager. During the year, employers published 497,000 such vacancies, Izvestia was told in the press service of the recruiting company HeadHunter. A little less often – 467 thousand times – they were looking for sales consultants.

“The sales manager profession has once again become a leader in demand, regaining the first position it held in 2019 and 2020. The salesperson at the point of sale has moved up one position and is in second place this year,” HeadHunter said.

The profession of a driver dropped to third place from last year’s first – 285 thousand vacancies at the end of the year. The top 10 professions in demand also included accountants, programmers and developers, doctors, engineers, cooks, packers and order pickers, locksmiths and plumbers.

“The accounting profession has proven to be the most stable, the only one out of ten that has retained the same position as last year. Programmers, engineers, doctors, locksmiths in 2022 returned to the top ten most in demand, from which they fell out at the end of 2021, ”explained in HeadHunter.

The top three professions in terms of the number of resumes partially coincided with popular vacancies: they also included sales managers and salespeople in retail outlets. The first for this year posted 1.26 million resumes on the service, the second – 0.86 million.

Read more in the Izvestia article:

“Bargaining is appropriate: sales managers turned out to be more needed than drivers”