Washington Post: Demining Ukraine will take 757 years

Demining the territory of Ukraine after the conflict with Russia will take 757 years if 500 teams of sappers are engaged in this. Such terms in an interview with journalists from The Washington Post called experts interviewed by the publication.

“Demining teams crawl through the area inch by inch, using metal detectors and sometimes explosive dogs, digging for the location of each signal, not knowing whether they will find a harmless nail or a deadly mine. By some estimates, one sapper can clear 49 to 82 square feet per day. (from 4.5 to 7.6 square meters – approx. “Lenta.ru”)depending on the terrain and the concentration of explosives, ”the material says.

The publication notes that the abundantly mined Russian defensive redoubts, built during the months of calm along the front line, slow down the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which began in June 2023. At the same time, the number of mines turned out to be so significant that the Ukrainian army does not have enough special vehicles for clearing the territory. Because of this, manual labor of sappers is often used.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the Aspen Forum in the United States, called the reason for the slow pace of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army. The head of state said that the servicemen have to overcome a large number of mines in the fields laid by the Russian side.