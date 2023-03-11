Sony recommends 32GB of RAM for The Last of Us on PC

Sony has revealed the system requirements to run The Last of Us Part I on PC. This is reported in blog PlayStation.

According to the material, the video game will require a minimum of 16 gigabytes of RAM and 100 gigabytes of disk space. The PC must also have an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7 4770K processor. In addition, a modern graphics card is required to run – at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon 470.

To run the title at the highest settings – in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second – Sony recommended using an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5 12600K processor, an AMD RX 7900XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32 gigabytes of RAM.

Publication of a list of system requirements discussed TechSpot journalists. According to them, the original PlayStation game is based on similar graphics technology, but has much lower requirements. Also, the title takes up only 79 gigabytes of space on the console’s disk. The authors emphasized that the industry is moving to a new generation of consoles, so the system requirements for future games will remain high.

The Last of Us Part I releases on PC on March 28th. The original title was exclusive to the PlayStation 3 consoles and was released in June 2013.

Earlier, insiders said that Naughty Dog Studio will release a sequel to The Last of Us, focusing on the next-generation Sony console. Experts noted that the development of AAA-title may take about four years.