Named the size of the fine for a walk on the rails in the Moscow metro: it is 20 thousand rubles. This amount will be paid by the passenger who violated the requirements in the field of transport security. press office Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at night at the Kuntsevskaya metro station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line. The man jumped off the platform and approached the train, which was on the adjacent track, with the help of the driver he was able to climb into the cab and go to the opposite side of the station.