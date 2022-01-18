Information security expert Aleksey Lukatsky gave three simple recommendations that will help protect your digital identity and data online. He advised regularly updating installed applications, choosing passwords longer than ten characters, and installing multi-factor authentication in services used on the network. The proposed mechanisms will suit users of any level, the specialist specified. The expert shared the methods of protection in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Earlier it became known that more than half of Russians do not protect their gadgets in any way, which makes them defenseless against hacker attacks. According to a study conducted by ESET, neither basic nor advanced methods of protecting electronic devices are used by 54 percent of the population of the country. We are talking about laptops, tablets, smartphones and other equipment. At the same time, every third Russian (35 percent) simply forgets about the necessary precautions. Another 19 percent see no need to mitigate cyber risk.

The remaining 46 percent use various protection tools. The most popular measure is the installation of antivirus programs. Less often, Russians turn on two-factor authentication and use password managers.

Almost half of the study participants believe that none of the operating systems for mobile devices on the market offers a fundamental advantage in protecting against hackers. Moreover, they are confident in their vulnerability to viruses or hackers.

Three ways to protect

Lukatsky was embarrassed by the figure of 54 percent of people voiced by ESET analysts who do not use either basic or advanced ways to protect electronic devices. “This is not so, because absolutely any user has a password for access to e-mail and other services, so at least there are some means of protection or mechanisms,” the information security expert disagreed.

Related materials:

Lukatsky proposed three simple ways to protect your data on the network, which will help increase the reliability and security of all user services. First of all, the expert recommended enabling automatic software updates on all available devices. “This will allow us to quickly eliminate all vulnerabilities through which attackers actually penetrate all of our devices. This is the first task that does not require costs. It just needs to be checked on the device. I’m just talking about updating applications and operating systems, not about protection tools,” Lukatsky said.

The next simplest mechanism that will keep user data safe, the expert called choosing a password longer than 10-12 characters.

It is not at all necessary that the password contain some numbers, special characters, upper and lower cases, and so on, the main thing is that it be long and it should not be some kind of word. This will already protect us from the selection or brute force of passwords, which is regularly used by attackers. Alexey Lukatsky Information security expert

The third tool that can secure human data on the Internet is multi-factor authentication, Lukatsky believes. It must be included at least on public services, in social networks and online banks. “In this case, even if the password is stolen from us, the attacker will not be able to log into one or another service on our behalf and perform any actions that could be harmful,” the specialist emphasized.

The basic principle

The expert called the principle of distrust the most important and simplest way to protect your own data on the network.

If a person looks critically at the sites they visit, at the emails they receive, messages on social networks or instant messengers, the same SMS and calls from supposedly bank security services, and so on, then the person will be more protected. Alexey Lukatsky Information security expert

He noted that any advice from experts on cybersecurity is outdated as soon as it is voiced. Attackers’ methods are being modified weekly, plus excellent psychologists now work on their side, the expert added, which allows criminals to figure out the user’s weaknesses and click on them if necessary. In such a situation, the principle of distrust is the only one that has been tested and works flawlessly, Lukatsky believes.

Previously, the prospects for the unification of hackers and organized crime groups were named. Aleksey Malnev, head of the Jet CSIRT Information Security Incident Response and Monitoring Center at Jet Infosystems, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that this trend could emerge in the near future, and its driver will be the difficulties that cybercriminals experience with the withdrawal and legalization income.