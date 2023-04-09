The flood of 1931 in Moscow was named second in strength after the flood of 1908 by the historian and journalist Valery Burt in his article on Moslent. After it, the Istra, Mozhayskoye, Ruzskoye and Ozerninskoye reservoirs were built in the upper part of the Moskva River basin to regulate water flows. In addition, the course of the Moskva River within the city was expanded, and the banks were reinforced with granite walls.

“But the water did not want to tame its violent temper and from time to time, after heavy rains, it flooded the center of Moscow – Samotechnaya and Trubnaya squares, as well as their surroundings,” the author said.

The historian noted that Muscovites were no longer afraid of the elements, but laughed at it. The fact is that the water rose only a meter or more and soon subsided. The townspeople arranged entertainment – they rode boats, laughed, ran, raising a lot of spray.

