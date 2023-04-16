Political scientist Eremina: Poland can take part of Ukraine by offering economic programs

Political scientist, doctor of political sciences, professor of St. Petersburg State University Natalya Eremina in an interview with Izvestia named a scenario in which Poland would receive parts of Ukrainian territories.

“The Poles can propose the inclusion of these territories for the implementation, for example, of economic programs, and other actions may follow, up to a referendum on the territory of Western Ukraine,” she said.

The expert noted that in this case, Ukraine will cease to exist as a country, and Poland will acquire new territories without any risks for itself. Eremina added that if Russia pursues an active foreign policy and military advances, Warsaw, most likely, will not take such actions out of fear.

Earlier, a member of the Scientific Council of the Russian Military Historical Society, Doctor of Historical Sciences Oleg Nazarov said that Poland may have plans to take over the territory of right-bank Ukraine. He stressed that the territories of the right-bank Ukraine include not only Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil, but also Kyiv.