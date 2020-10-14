The EU sanctions against the Russian authorities for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny were not as large-scale as expected. This was announced on Twitter by the Russian political and public figure, former lawyer Mark Feigin.

Restrictions may affect the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko, the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, the presidential envoy to the Siberian district Sergey Menyailo, the head of the internal policy department of the presidential administration Andrei Yarin and two deputy defense ministers.

EU sanctions may also affect, among other things, the developers of Novichok, said the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger. Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that persons included in the sanctions list will be banned from entering the EU and limited financial activity in the EU countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman did not disclose the specific names of persons who will be subject to EU sanctions, since the decision has not yet been finally taken.

Let us remind you that opposition leader Alexei Navalny said that Vladimir Putin was personally behind the attempt on his life. But despite this, after his recovery, the politician is going to return to Russia to continue the fight against the regime.

