Deteriorating connection quality, exhausted phone contacts and lack of 4G support are sure signs that the SIM card needs to be replaced. Arseniy Shcheltsin, Director General of ANO Digital Platforms, told the Prime agency about this.

With the deterioration of the connection quality, users often blame the gadget, but in reality, the problem is most likely a damaged SIM card. According to him, in this case, it is enough to update the card itself without changing the phone number or tariff.

Deterioration of the quality of communication and the Internet – short-term disconnections or poor signal, as well as the rapid discharge of the device and the expenditure of more energy for switching between 3G, 2G and 4G should also alert the owner of the smartphone.

In addition, it is worth replacing the card if the limit is reached when storing contacts on it. “There is a possibility that you have an older version of the SIM card that has less memory. Modern SIM cards allow you to store more records and create additional fields: notes, mail, position and other information about your contact, ”the specialist explained.

The lack of 4G will negatively affect the comfort of using the gadget, since when connected to a highly loaded network (online video, video chats or other modern applications for the gadget) this fact can become a limitation.

The expert advised to renew the SIM card once or twice a year and change it when buying a new phone. “New formats microSIM, miniSIM or nanoSIM are selected specifically for the device,” Shcheltsin added.