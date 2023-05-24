Izvestia: a computer game based on the Lord of the Rings saga will appear in Russia in June

A game release for fans of the Lord of the Rings saga called The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will take place in Russia in June. Despite the fact that the world premiere is scheduled for May 25, reports “News” citing your source.

“We expect the disks to appear in our networks in the second half of June. The game will appeal to fans of the Lord of the Rings universe, ”said the source.

At the same time, Ozon reported that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles will appear on the marketplace in the first half of June. And Wildberries said that the discs will arrive in the country after the official start of sales, that is, in early to mid-June.

Experts explain the delay in the appearance of the game on Russian shelves with deliveries in the format of parallel imports. At the moment, it takes retailers about a month to bring the required number of media with the program.

The game will receive an official translation into Russian in the form of subtitles. In this regard, CDs will be imported from Poland, in this region the language is present in all new products.

In early May, it became known that filming of the second season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power would end without showrunners on set due to a Hollywood writers’ strike.

In addition, at the beginning of the year, the Warner Brothers film studio announced the shooting of several films based on the famous universe.