Jewelers from Sokolov said that the most generous suitors of the Russian Federation live in St. Petersburg and Saratov

A study by the jewelry brand Sokolov named the regions of Russia with the most generous suitors. According to his estimates, residents of St. Petersburg and Saratov spend the most on engagement rings. RIA News.

On average, Petersburgers spend 9,952 rubles on jewelry for the bride, and 9,117 rubles in Saratov. In third place were future husbands from Krasnodar (8,531 rubles).

Moscow occupies the seventh line of the rating, the capital’s suitors are ready to pay about eight thousand rubles for engagement rings. The most “thrifty” were residents of Nizhny Novgorod (4.2 thousand) and Omsk (less than four thousand rubles).

Most often, Russians buy rings made of white gold (47 percent), combined gold is in second place in popularity, and red is third. The vast majority of grooms (88 percent) choose jewelry with precious stones such as ruby, diamond, sapphire and emerald. Rings with cubic zirkonia buy only eight percent.

Earlier, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said that it has become easier to receive registry office services in the capital – their availability has increased by 300 percent. This happened due to the fact that a year ago they began to provide them at the offices of “My Documents”.