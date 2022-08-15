Deripaska asked the court to recognize Tinkov’s statements as defamatory, his lawyer said

The reason for the lawsuit of businessman Oleg Deripaska against businessman Oleg Tinkov was the latter’s statements on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned). Relevant grounds for going to court called the agency Interfax Deripaska’s lawyer Alexei Melnikov.

“We ask the court to recognize the information disseminated by Tinkov as false, discrediting the honor, dignity and business reputation of Oleg Vladimirovich, and also to recover compensation from Tinkov for moral and reputational damage in the amount of two billion rubles,” Melnikov explained.

Moreover, no financial claims have been made against the American company: Deripaska only asks to remove information that he considers to be untrue.

The lawsuit became known earlier on August 15. The suit will be considered by the Ust-Labinsky District Court of the Krasnodar Territory on August 16.