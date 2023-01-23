The main reason for the rise in prices for Brent oil was the opening of the Chinese economy, this may affect the increase in demand for raw materials, Nikolai Vavilov, a specialist in the strategic research department at Total Research, explained to Izvestia on January 23.

The expert recalled that oil quotes at the beginning of 2023 experienced a decline of almost 10% on expectations of a slowdown in the global economy, however, on the third day of trading, prices began to rise from this year’s lows at $77.65 per barrel for Brent.

“Now Brent has recovered to $88.25 per barrel, which is in line with prices in early December, when the Russian oil price ceiling was introduced. The main catalyst for the growth in the cost of black gold was the opening of the Chinese economy, which could dramatically increase demand for raw materials,” he specified.

In addition, the expert said that the US and EU data show a moderate slowdown in economic growth. Inflation has continued to slow for almost half a year, “which could be grounds for central banks to stop raising interest rates,” he added.

“The dollar, which is weakening against all major world currencies, also supports the growth in oil prices,” the specialist said.

Also, according to him, the current price ceiling for oil from Russia and the entry into force on February 5 of a similar mechanism for oil products can lead to a reduction in oil volumes on the world market, which will also increase the cost of a barrel of oil.

“In addition, forecasts from OPEC and the IEA (International Energy Agency. – Ed.) are optimistic about supply and demand. So OPEC expects that demand in China could grow this year by 510,000 barrels per day, while total world demand will add 2.2% or 2.22 million barrels per day. The International Energy Agency expects an increase in demand by 1.9 million barrels per day, of which almost half will come from China,” Vavilov said.

The expert stressed that the world oil market remains shaky, and prices can move in any direction, due to the fact that there are many factors that cannot be predicted.

“If economic activity in China continues to grow and there is no severe global recession, demand will outstrip supply, allowing prices to rise above $100 a barrel. Otherwise, oil quotes can easily fall below $60 per barrel,” Vavilov concluded.

Earlier on January 23, it was reported that the price of Brent crude for March delivery on the London ICE exchange exceeded $88 per barrel for the first time since December 5. Futures for WTI crude oil for March 2023 delivery rose to $82.07 per barrel

Leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova on January 8, predicting the situation with energy resources, said that the oil market in 2023 will be very volatile. In her opinion, the price of Brent may again return to $100 per barrel and even higher if the supply is reduced by 1-1.5 million barrels per day, and demand grows.