Senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the IMEMO of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Stanislav Pritchin, in an interview with Lente.ru, named the reason why the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, in the midst of mass unrest, removed former head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev from the post of head of the Security Council and himself took up this position.

According to the political scientist, all power structures of Kazakhstan are subordinate to the head of the Security Council. Where Nazarbayev was during the riots and whether he could make decisions is unknown. Meanwhile, a critical situation has developed in the country: the authorities have lost control over Alma-Ata.

“We needed a single decision-making center with full power, including for seeking help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Having headed the Security Council, Tokayev received such powers and took full responsibility, ”said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

On January 2, mass protests began in Kazakhstan due to a sharp increase in gas prices for cars. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones, and the rallies turned into riots. Government buildings were set on fire in several cities. The army was sent to quell the riots.