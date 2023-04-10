Kurban Berdyev left the post of coach of the Sochi football club of his own free will

Kurban Berdyev left the post of head coach of the Sochi football club of his own free will. Reason for leaving TASS called the general director of the team Dmitry Rubashko.

“What is there to discuss? It was the desire of Kurban Bekievich,” said Rubashko. He stressed that questions about the payment of a penalty are the internal kitchen of Sochi residents.

Berdyev left the post of Sochi coach earlier on April 10. Dmitry Khokhlov became acting head coach. He will hold this post until the end of the season.

Berdyev has headed Sochi since November 2022. His agreement with the team was calculated until June 2025. Under the guidance of a specialist, the club won two victories and suffered three defeats in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

After 22 matches played in the Russian Championship, Sochi has 31 points. The team is on the ninth line in the standings.