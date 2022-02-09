The reason for the delay in awarding the winners and prize-winners of the team figure skating tournament at the Beijing Olympics has been named. This is reported Inside the Games.

According to the source, the postponement of the ceremony is due to a problem with a doping test of one of the participants in the tournament. The Russian figure skater reportedly passed a questionable test before the Olympics.

The awards ceremony was originally supposed to take place on February 7, however, it was postponed to February 8 without explanation. A few hours before the event, it became known that it had been postponed again. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the situation was due to legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU).

On February 7, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympics. As part of the Russians, the winners were Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, as well as Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov. The US team won silver, the Japanese team won bronze.

Domestic athletes compete under the auspices of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The tricolor and the national anthem were banned due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions.