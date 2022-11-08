Politico: US pushed Zelensky to announce talks with Russia

The United States is pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate with Russia. About it writes Politico.

Two interlocutors of the publication indicate that the Ukrainian leader changed his rhetoric and expressed the conditions for starting a dialogue after a “soft nudge” from the Biden administration and a visit to Kyiv by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. At the same time, one of the sources in the White House noted that although there was no direct instruction to change the position, an instruction was transmitted from Washington that Kyiv should show its readiness to end hostilities “reasonably and peacefully.”

On November 8, Zelensky announced the conditions for negotiations with Russia. The demands were compensation for all losses caused as a result of the special military operation (SVO), restoration of the integrity of the country’s territory, respect for the UN Charter, punishment of war criminals, as well as guarantees that the SVO will not happen again. In addition, Zelensky for the first time did not demand that Russia return to the 1991 borders.

After that, Alan Kafruni, professor of international relations at Hamilton College (USA), told Lenta.ru that the United States might not be able to seat Ukraine at the negotiating table with Russia, despite significant influence on the Ukrainian leadership. According to him, the United States has serious leverage on Kyiv because of the financial and military support provided to him. “However, in the heat of battle, it may be difficult to push Ukraine into negotiations, even if Washington wants it,” the expert doubted.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready for talks with Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Kyiv had decided to abandon the dialogue.