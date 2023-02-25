The reason for the career take-off of the first director of the legendary restaurant in Moscow “Aragvi” Longinoz Stazhadze was named in the material “Moslenta”. Initially, he came to Moscow and got a job in a canteen on Pushechnaya Street, where he was lucky enough to meet the People’s Commissar of Internal Affairs of the USSR Lavrenty Beria.

“After some time, the cook was brought to Lubyanka and escorted straight to the office of the Commissar of State Security. He greeted the guest like a best friend. Then he got down to business: “Comrade Stalin and I consulted and decided to entrust you with a responsible task – to create the first Georgian restaurant in Moscow. Do you agree, dear?”, The article says.

So Stazhadze, having only four grades of education, became the director of the Aragvi restaurant. He worked with high quality and always monitored the quality of products, cooking and the atmosphere in the hall.

Previously, the favorite restaurant of Vladimir Vysotsky was named. It became known that the bard often visited a rather modest institution – Kama on Upper Radishchevskaya Street.