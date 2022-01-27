The silence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the US and NATO letter on security guarantees is a signal to Western countries. Japanese newspaper Japan Times named three possible reasons for the silence of the Russian leader in response to the proposals put forward by Washington and the alliance.

The publication noted that since the last annual press conference, the President of Russia no longer commented on the situation associated with the growth of military tension in Ukraine. The media suggested that this was some kind of warning.

The Japan Times asked Tatyana Stanova, an expert at the Carnegie Moscow Center, who has been engaged in operational analysis of the political process in Russia for many years, for clarification. According to her, Putin’s “silence” has three possible explanations.

“Having laid out his tough stance late last year and demanded immediate concessions from the West, Putin may not see the point in repeating himself, leaving petty matters to his diplomats. It is also possible that he sees a glimmer of hope for a deal and does not want to say anything about it yet. Or he has already decided on a military course of action and is preparing to implement it, waiting for an official response, ”the newspaper reports the words of the expert.

Earlier, Washington gave Russia a written response to proposals for security guarantees. The message was brought to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan on Wednesday, January 26, and handed it over to Deputy Minister Alexander Grushko.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that after receiving a written response from the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry and other departments will prepare proposals for further steps for President Vladimir Putin. Depending on the content of the response, decisions will be made on further actions and appropriate recommendations will be developed.