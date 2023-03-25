Non-state pension funds (NPFs), unlike the state ones, have a wider range of available investment instruments, but they are also conservative, Anastasia Khrustaleva, senior vice president of Fontvielle investment company, believes. She told Izvestia about the pros and cons of NPFs and what you need to pay attention to when transferring funds from the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).

“The ability to choose where to invest pension contributions is already a big plus. Non-state funds, unlike the state funds, have a wider range of available investment instruments, however, it is also quite conservative and limited to the most reliable Russian securities. That is, from the point of view of asset diversification, NPFs are preferable to FIUs,” the expert noted.

At the same time, according to her, the PFR does not have a task to attract new clients, while private companies are interested in the growth of the client base.

“Although the desire of NPFs to increase their client base is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, this has a positive effect on the efficiency of working with trusted funds, because reports need to show a positive portfolio growth trend. On the other hand, the need to regularly publish statements entails a “race for numbers”, although it is more efficient to work with pension contributions in the “long term,” she said, specifying that as a result, interesting opportunities are missed that do not fit into the time frame for the formation of reports of funds and collecting commissions.

Khrustaleva called the mandatory insurance of voluntary contributions in the event of bankruptcy of an NPF or cancellation of its license an important innovation this year. As she recalled, before that, some of these funds fell out of the coverage of the Deposit Insurance Agency.

“Since January 1, this gap has been eliminated. The amount is determined by analogy with bank deposits and amounts to 1.4 million rubles,” the expert added.

Khrustaleva also explained that the number of market participants is limited and these are large, stable players. Non-state pension funds are created under banking structures and often have a similar, consonant name.

“When transferring your funds from the PFR to the NPF, you need to focus on a specific organization, since I note that the weighted average profitability of non-state pension funds for the first nine months of 2022 (there are no data for the fourth quarter on the Central Bank website) is somewhat lower than those who remained in the state, ”said Khrustaleva.

The expert advised, before making a decision on the transition, to analyze how effective the portfolio management of the fund to which it is planned to transfer money is.

“There is a possibility that it is better to remain among the “silent”, that is, those citizens who did not indicate their position on this issue in any way and automatically remained under the jurisdiction of the FIU. By the way, the cumulative return on their portfolio for 2022 was 9.7%, which is 2.2% below the inflation rate for the same period. However, if compared with the data of 2021, then the yield for ladies was 4.7% with an average annual price increase of 8.4%. So, year by year, we can conclude that there is a more efficient management of the funds that remained in the state fund, ”concluded Khrustaleva.

On February 21, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed increasing insurance for voluntary pension savings to 2.8 million rubles. On the same day, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, told Izvestia that it was planned to approve insurance for pension savings of 2.8 million rubles in March.