The experts listed the procedure for a traffic accident in a parking lot, write “News”.

In the event of leaving the scene of an accident, the driver will face severe punishment, it will not be possible to get off with a fine. The leading lawyer of the European Legal Service, Orest Matsala, recalled that an administrative case under part 2 of article 12.27 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Russia would be initiated against such a motorist. For an offense, deprivation of the right to drive transport for a period of one to one and a half years, or arrest for up to 15 days is provided. According to the auto expert, an accident in a parking lot is made out like any other collision. It is necessary to stop, turn on the emergency alarm and put up emergency stop signs.

He advised to take photos and video of the scene of the incident, as well as to record the data of eyewitnesses. If vehicles interfere with other people, drivers, in accordance with clause 2.6 of the SDA, must remove them from the road. If they fail to do so, they risk a $1,000 fine.

The expert called the European protocol the fastest way to file an accident. “If two cars were involved in an accident, including trailers to them, if the civil liability of the drivers is insured, if there are no victims and there are no disagreements, and the damage does not exceed 100 thousand rubles,” Matsala listed the conditions for issuing the document. Without traffic police officers, you can issue an accident even if there are disagreements. To do this, you need to use the OSAGO Assistant application.

The insurance company will reimburse the damage if the culprit of the collision is identified, who has a valid OSAGO policy, said Igor Ivanov, Deputy General Director for Marketing, Advertising and PR of RESO-Garantiya.

In addition, drivers may agree not to file an accident, but after that one of them may accuse the other of leaving the scene of the incident. “It is imperative to obtain a receipt that the victim has no claims and the damage has been fully compensated,” said Yulia Kablinova, coordinator of the Blue Buckets public movement. Otherwise, she advised me to call the police and file an accident.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to make it mandatory to purchase a parking lot along with a car. Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Amur Region Pavel Matyukhin noted that it is important to simultaneously develop public transport and make housing truly comfortable.