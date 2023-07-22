Adviser to the head of the Crimea Kryuchkov called the algorithm of actions on the Crimean bridge in case of alarm

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, named the algorithm of actions on the Crimean bridge in case of an alarm and published it in his Telegram-channel.

So, in the case of passing inspection before entering, the driver needs to put all things in the car, make sure that all fellow travelers have returned to the car, and head to a safe place. When you are directly on the bridge, you must follow the instructions of the loudspeaker system, do not stop and do not make dangerous maneuvers, do not leave the car, and also observe the set speed and move towards the exit from the bridge. If, during the alarm, the car is in the queue for inspection, then all passengers need to return to it and follow to a safe place.

Kryuchkov urged not to panic in case of an alarm, not to film what is happening and not to post it on the Internet. The signal for the resumption of traffic will sound over the speakerphone and will be published in the Crimean Bridge Telegram channel: operational information, he added.

Earlier, Oleg Kryuchkov said that in case of any theoretical threat, people and cars are removed from the Crimean bridge, thousands of people provide security. He also urged the Russians to refuse to shoot videos from the Crimean bridge, as they could be used by the enemy.