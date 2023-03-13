“The horses that remained here in the stalls were bought at a high price and cost from half a million to a million,” the source said. According to him, owners usually bought 10-20 heads at the MCI to emphasize their status.

In the coming days, the hippodrome will be closed for reconstruction for about two and a half years. In this regard, there was a problem with finding a new location for animals. “The livestock is large, but we have nowhere to move,” the hero of the interview said.

Earlier, horse thieves were caught in the Moscow region, letting racehorses into sausages. According to a well-established plan, the attackers entered the territory of equestrian clubs, took animals away from there, and then slaughtered them.