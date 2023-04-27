The preliminary cause of the fire in the village of Logoushka, Ketovsky District, Kurgan Region, was a spark from a passing diesel locomotive. This was announced on April 27 TASS with reference to a source in emergency services.

“The number of burning houses has grown to 76,” the source added.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on the fire of ten residential buildings and 20 buildings in Logoushka. The fire covered an area of ​​2.5 thousand square meters. m. 96 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment, including a fire train, are involved in its extinguishing.

Logoushka is located about 15 km west of the outskirts of Kurgan.

On April 25, woodworking waste caught fire in the Sverdlovsk village of Sosva. A helicopter and a group of firefighters were sent to put out the fire. The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that gusts of wind and a large amount of dry vegetation contributed to the rapid spread of fire.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, two people died as a result of the fire.

On April 26, two criminal cases were initiated on the fact of fires in the Sverdlovsk region in connection with the possible negligence of officials and causing death by negligence. It was also reported that about 660 people were left homeless due to the fire.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, the topic was the situation with fires. According to the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, it was agreed that at a meeting between Putin and members of the government on May 2, Kuyvashev would report on measures to help those who lost their homes as a result of fires.