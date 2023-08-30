Mash: preliminary, about 20 UAVs attacked the airport in Pskov

According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosions at the Pskov airport on the evening of August 29 was an attack by drones. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to eyewitnesses, about 20 drones attacked the airport. There are no official comments on what happened at the moment.

notedthat the sky over Pskov, the region and the nearest regions is closed for aircraft overflight. The entrances to the airport are also blocked.

The fact that the sounds of explosions are heard near the airport in Pskov was reported earlier. Local residents spoke about a strong fire in the area. The city has sirens.