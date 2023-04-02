TASS: the cause of the explosion in the cafe was an explosive device

The cause of the explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe “Street Bar” was an improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements. This is reported with reference to law enforcement agencies TASS.

Earlier it was reported that war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion in a cafe on Universitetskaya embankment in St. Petersburg.

The incident became known on Sunday, April 2. According to preliminary data, a girl carried the bomb into the cafe. She hid it in a figurine, which she later presented to Tatarsky.