Taiwan’s Health Minister Ju-yuan calls the island a potential epicenter of a future pandemic

Taiwan Health Minister Hsueh Juyuan has called the island nation a potential epicenter of the pandemic in the future. RIA News.

“I fear that Taiwan will become the epicenter of the next pandemic,” the head of the department said.

He added that such a development of events could lead to terrible consequences for the whole world.

