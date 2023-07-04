Insider: Apple will not announce its first car until 2026

Apple has continued to work on a self-driving car and may release one in the coming years. This is with reference to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. informs CNBC.

According to the insider, despite the fact that representatives of the corporation do not comment on the situation with the car, work on the Apple Car project is still underway. Ives called the approximate date for the announcement of the brand’s first car – in his opinion, the project will be announced no earlier than 2026.

Daniel Ives emphasized that, despite the difficulties, Apple did not plan to freeze the project. The specialist noted that the question of the release of an unmanned vehicle from the American IT giant is “when, not if.”

The analyst recalled that in 2021, Tim Cook’s company communicated with several car manufacturers to help it enter a new market for itself – the company was in contact with Hyundai, Nissan and other concerns. Ives called these connections “the dating game.” In conclusion, the insider noted that, according to some rumors, Apple began work on the project back in 2014, that is, the corporation has been developing its first unmanned vehicle for almost 10 years.

In May, it became known that the US Department of Justice filed charges against former Apple employee Wang Weibao. According to CNBC, he stole the source code of an Apple car and then moved to China, where he led the development of Baidu and Geely self-driving cars.