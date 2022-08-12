In Zaporozhye, they said that the strikes of the Ukrainian military on the ZNPP would lead to a shutdown of the reactor

New attacks by the Ukrainian military on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) should lead to an emergency shutdown of the reactor. Such possible consequences were called by the authorities of the region, reports TASS.

On February 24, the start of a special operation in the Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).