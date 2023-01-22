Political scientist Byshok admitted the discontent of Muslims living in Sweden because of the burning of the Koran

Sweden may face dissatisfaction with Muslims living in the country because of the burning of the Koran. So about the reaction to the actions of the far-right activist Rasmus Paludan at the Turkish Embassy, ​​in an interview with Lenta.ru, Stanislav Byshok, candidate of political sciences, spoke. He also named the possible political consequences of the incident.

“The action with the burning of the Koran is not about Turkey, not about foreign countries, but about a large percentage of Muslim migrants in Sweden itself. Sweden has a big problem with the fact that not all of these migrants are willing or able to integrate into Swedish society. A significant number appear on the outskirts of Swedish cities in ghettos. In fact, this is an internal political Swedish story. In such a symbolic way, the Swedes, who do not like it, manifest themselves, ”the political scientist explained.

Consequences for Sweden

At the same time, one should not expect cardinal changes in the political system of the Scandinavian country, since such actions are a manifestation of freedom of expression, Stanislav Byshok believes. At the same time, dissatisfaction with such actions is also part of freedom of speech. The reaction of the Muslim community will not be long in coming, the expert believes.

“There will be protests, but this is not the first and not the last story related to this. [Этого бы не произошло,] if Sweden did not have a big problem with migrants, which many Swedes associate with Islam. Many attribute this to the negotiations between Sweden and Turkey for Turkey to withdraw its claims against Sweden and agree to its entry into NATO,” he said.

The question is whether the Swedish law enforcement officers will be able to stop the actions of aggression already physical, which may be offended by the burning of a book. But I don't see the possibility of some bigger social explosion than was in previous iterations.

Stanislav Byshokcandidate of political sciences

Scandalous action

The action with the burning of the holy book took place in Stockholm on January 21. It was coordinated with the local authorities and passed under the control of the police. In his speech, politician Rasmus Paludan criticized NATO, Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to Turkey no longer makes sense, so it was cancelled. Ankara also expelled the Swedish ambassador on the eve of the action.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the action an act of disrespect towards Muslims. He noted that freedom of speech is a fundamental component of democracy, but what is not contrary to the law is not always appropriate.