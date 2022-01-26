The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) took sixth place in the ranking of the strongest armies in Europe, ahead of Poland, Sweden and Belarus. This is evidenced by the results of the study Global Firepower Index 2022.

When compiling the lists, the portal experts took into account such factors as the number of human resources, logistical capabilities, fuel resources, financial capabilities, defense spending and geography. The first line in the European ranking was taken by the French army, the second – by the British. In third place were the Italians, the fourth – the Germans.

When compiling the rating, Russia was not included in the list of European countries for unknown reasons. At the same time, experts gave her second place on the podium of the strongest armies in the world, the first went to the United States. Ukraine in the global list got only 22nd place. Over the past year, she managed to climb three lines up, overtaking Canada and South Africa. Experts called the army of Bhutan the weakest on the planet.

Earlier it became known that the instructors of the British Orbital mission began to train Ukrainian military personnel in the use of anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) of the Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) system. The United Kingdom delivered several hundred such complexes to the republic over the past month.