Laima Vaikule said that Vera Brezhneva, who left Russia, lives in Latvia

Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhneva, who left Russia, settled in Latvia. This was announced by the Latvian singer Laima Vaikule. RIA News.

“Faith in Riga. She lives not far from me. She will sing at my festival,” she said.

The former participant of the VIA Gra project publicly condemned the special military operation in Ukraine and left Russia. Later, she and composer Konstantin Meladze put up for sale their mansion in the Moscow region with an area of ​​​​700 square meters. In addition, it was reported that Vera Brezhneva began to sell her compositions, including the hit “Love will save the world.”

In March 2022, Brezhneva revealed that she was doing volunteer work in Poland. She posted several videos from a warehouse where humanitarian aid is being distributed to Ukrainians.