Izvestia: 60% of Russians are ready to take out a mortgage, every fourth wants to close it in 5 years

In Russia, 60.3 percent of residents are ready to take out a mortgage, and one in four (23 percent) plans to close it within five years. Percent called Izvestia with reference to the results of a study by SberStrakhovanie specialists.

According to analysts, the number of those wishing to buy an apartment has decreased by almost 16 percentage points. The amount that Russians are willing to spend on housing has doubled (to 4 million rubles). Moscow is ready to pay the highest price (7 million rubles on average).

Most of those who wanted to get a mortgage turned out to be in Krasnodar (97 percent of respondents), Tyumen (83 percent), Kazan (82 percent), Ufa (79 percent), Omsk (76 percent), Naberezhnye Chelny and St. Petersburg (71 percent each).

Earlier, the Central Bank calculated the proportion of Russians who have debts. According to the regulator, this concerns less than a quarter of citizens.