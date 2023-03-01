In January-February, the Public Consumer Initiative (PII) conducted a study on the country’s leading Internet sites: Wildberries, Ozon and Yandex.Market (Izvestia got acquainted with the document).

Experts studied 450 sellers of shoes, perfume and water, as these products are subject to mandatory labeling. This means that merchants must register in the Chestny Znak information system and place identification codes on products.

Social activists compared the details of the companies with the data in the state register of participants in the circulation of labeled products, which is maintained by the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT, labeling operator). The PIO found that on Wildberries, the share of illegal sellers of shoes reaches 47%, perfumes – 66%, water – 58%. On Ozon, the indicator varies in the range of 8-13%, on Yandex.Market – 4-7%. The experts conducted the study against the backdrop of a sharp increase in consumer complaints about product quality.

“Marketplaces can automatically weed out violators using a single state registry. As practice has shown, some aggregators do not do this, becoming a kind of umbrella brand for unscrupulous sellers and one of the main channels for the sale of illegal products, ”Oleg Pavlov, chairman of the OPI, told Izvestia.

So far, companies have no incentive to engage in such filtering, the OPI noted. Now the supervisory authorities do not conduct scheduled inspections – a moratorium has been introduced on them, Rospotrebnadzor employees can begin an “investigation” only after consumer complaints. Izvestia sent a request to the service.

Now several articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses provide for liability for violations in terms of identifying goods. We are talking about fines of up to several hundred thousand rubles with the confiscation of illegal products. Plus, the sites can say that they only provide delivery services, which means they are not responsible for products that are not their own, Oleg Pavlov added.

