Psychotherapist Jan Kerner advised couples to have sex at least once a week

Couples should have sex at least once a week to maintain intimacy in the family, says psychotherapist Jan Kerner. His opinion leads edition of Women’s Health.

Kerner emphasized that there are no clear quantitative norms that define the intimate life of a couple. According to him, any amount of sex is fine, as long as it suits both partners. However, he acknowledged that many couples are worried about the decrease in activity in the bedroom. Kerner explained that such problems most often arise for two reasons: a libido mismatch, or the effects of stress and fatigue.

“If you both agree that intimacy is not enough in your life, but do not know what to strive for, try to have sex at least once a week,” Korner advised. He noted that his advice is based on researchwhich revealed the optimal amount of sex for happiness.

Kerner added that, at the same time, one should not get hung up on numbers and scientific data. In his opinion, the most important aspects of a couple’s intimate life are not the quantity, but the quality of sex and the ability of partners to openly discuss erotic topics.

Previously, couples were given original advice to improve their intimate life. Sex therapist and writer Emily Morse suggested that partners plan a monthly 10-minute sex talk.