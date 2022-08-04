The format of the cafe in “Vkusno – and that’s it” will resume work from August 11

The opening date of the Russian successor to McCafe has been announced – the format of the cafe at Tasty – and that’s the point will resume work in the previous locations from August 11, writes RIA News with reference to the press service of the company.

“The Cafe menu includes a wide range of guests’ favorite coffee drinks, as well as pastries, ciabattas and desserts. For the convenience of guests, Vkusno – i Tochka has relaunched special offers of the loyalty program, which will allow them to purchase Cafe products at better prices,” the company said.

The updated Café will offer both classic hot and cold drinks, including items from a special line, and new items, such as Maple Pecan ice coffee. In addition, visitors will be able to order drinks made with vegetable milk — coconut or almond. As noted in the company, the Cafe menu will gradually change and be supplemented with new positions.

Earlier, the American fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s wrote off $1.2 billion as a loss due to leaving Russia. The network’s net profit in the second quarter fell 1.9 times to $1.19 billion.