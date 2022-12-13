19FortyFive: US Air Force has 141 bombers

The number of US Air Force (Air Force) bombers has declined since the Cold War. The American bomber aviation is armed with 141 aircraft. Number of American bombers named 19ForyFive columnist Peter Suchiu.

It is noted that new bombers in the United States have not been mass-produced since 2000. The US Air Force operates three types of bombers – Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, Rockwell B-1 Lancer and Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit.

From 1952 to 1962, 744 B-52 aircraft were produced in the United States, but 76 of this type are currently in service. Modernized versions of the B-52 are planned to operate until the 2050s. Also in the US arsenal are the B-1 Lancer bombers, which were created as a replacement for the B-52. Of the 100 B-1Bs produced, only 45 bombers remained.

Related materials:

The stealthy B-2 Spirit strategic bomber, which made its first flight in 1989, remains the newest aircraft of this type in the US Air Force. After the loss of one B-2 in a non-combat incident, 20 B-2 Spirit bombers remained in the United States.

Earlier, The Drive reported that during the exercises, the B-2 Spirit aircraft made an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. After landing, the plane caught fire.

In early December, Northrop Grumman introduced the B-21 Raider stealth strategic bomber. This presentation was the first public demonstration of the new American bomber in 34 years since the debut of the B-2.