Axios: the US received more than 100,000 Ukrainians in five months

A representative of the US Department of Homeland Security named the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country over the past five months. His words are reported by the publication Axios.

The United States has taken in more than 100,000 Ukrainians since March, the official said. “The Department of Homeland Security will continue to accept new Ukrainians in the coming weeks and months, in line with President Biden’s commitment,” he said.

In April, the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, expressed the hope that Ukrainian refugees who ended up in the United States would return home as soon as possible. “Our goal is for this conflict to end as quickly as possible, so that Ukrainians and other people forced to leave Ukraine can return to a safe, stable, peaceful and democratic Ukraine as soon as possible,” he said.