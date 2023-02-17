Sberbank issues two million business cards to entrepreneurs

Sberbank has issued a two-millionth anniversary business card to the owner of the Green Hall hotel from the city of Kamensk-Uralsky. The entrepreneur became the holder of a debit business card.

Since the issue of the first Sberbank business card, the volume of payments on them has grown 300 times. The key user segment of the product is representatives of small and micro businesses. These are individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, most of which are engaged in retail trade (33 percent), provision of services (15 percent), as well as transport and logistics activities (12 percent).

“We are pleased that the number of business card users is growing every year. Such demand is connected with the convenience of this tool for settlements and doing business. The current line is balanced and allows the entrepreneur to pay for purchases online and offline, make transfers, and also set up the card as a constructor: use the services that his business needs. For example, you can set limits for certain amounts, retail outlets or individual merchants, connect and use the Business Cashback program, and others. In addition, the grace period on a business credit card is 100 days – this is a good opportunity to pay suppliers on time, especially if the expenses are unforeseen, ”said Sergey Popov, director of the Transactional Business division of Sberbank.