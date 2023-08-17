The head of the STC Shakirov announced 10 Uniqlo stores remaining in Russia

President of the Union of Shopping Centers Bulat Shakirov told how many stores the Japanese brand Uniqlo has left in Russia. He stated this in an interview with RIA News.

Shakirov announced 10 Uniqlo stores remaining in Russia and stressed that at the moment all of them are closed. Despite the incoming payment, landlords are no longer ready to wait and want to rent out premises to domestic and Turkish brands.

“Until March 2022, 50 Uniqlo stores operated in the Russian Federation… As of January 2023, there were 27 of them left, and all of them were

closed. Now, according to our data, there are about 10 stores left,” recalled the head of the STC.

A source in the market said that many of the brand’s premises were leased by Lady & Gentleman for the new Just Clothes chain. Part of the premises went to the Snow Queen, Melon Fashion Group, Gloria Jeans and Lime. The source added that Uniqlo also fired its development director in Russia, who was in charge of real estate.

On March 10, 2022, Uniqlo suspended operations in Russia for an indefinite period due to the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, online sales and the operation of the online store stopped on March 21. In an official comment, the company explained its decision by difficulties in doing business.